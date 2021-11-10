SEL Mgf Company Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 107.19 crore, up 58.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.19 crore in September 2021 up 58.8% from Rs. 67.50 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.23 crore in September 2021 down 101.5% from Rs. 18.48 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.11 crore in September 2021 up 80.7% from Rs. 21.29 crore in September 2020.

SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 1.35 on March 08, 2021 (NSE)