SEL Mgf Company Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 228.31 crore, up 97.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 228.31 crore in March 2023 up 97.13% from Rs. 115.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 62.04 crore in March 2023 down 156.4% from Rs. 24.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.91 crore in March 2023 down 575.38% from Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2022.

SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 131.60 on June 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -77.44% returns over the last 6 months and -86.36% over the last 12 months.