SEL Mgf Company Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.82 crore, up 265.46% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SEL Manufacturing Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 115.82 crore in March 2022 up 265.46% from Rs. 31.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.20 crore in March 2022 down 100.92% from Rs. 2,622.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2022 up 105.92% from Rs. 88.47 crore in March 2021.

SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 1,157.30 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7,693.27% returns over the last 6 months

SEL Manufacturing Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 115.82 117.29 31.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 115.82 117.29 31.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 40.37 25.85 -8.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 0.01 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.00 1.38 2.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.47 20.19 9.63
Depreciation 25.42 25.98 -1.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.49 66.45 116.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -21.95 -22.56 -87.18
Other Income 1.77 2.62 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -20.18 -19.94 -87.00
Interest 8.26 7.13 1.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -28.44 -27.07 -88.44
Exceptional Items 4.25 -1.23 2,710.49
P/L Before Tax -24.20 -28.31 2,622.04
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -24.20 -28.31 2,622.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -24.20 -28.31 2,622.04
Minority Interest -- 0.00 0.17
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -24.20 -28.30 2,622.22
Equity Share Capital 33.13 33.13 33.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.30 -8.54 82.81
Diluted EPS -7.30 -8.54 82.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.30 -8.54 82.81
Diluted EPS -7.30 -8.54 82.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 07:17 pm
