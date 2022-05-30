SEL Mgf Company Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.82 crore, up 265.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SEL Manufacturing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 115.82 crore in March 2022 up 265.46% from Rs. 31.69 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.20 crore in March 2022 down 100.92% from Rs. 2,622.22 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2022 up 105.92% from Rs. 88.47 crore in March 2021.
SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 1,157.30 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7,693.27% returns over the last 6 months
|
|SEL Manufacturing Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|115.82
|117.29
|31.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|115.82
|117.29
|31.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|40.37
|25.85
|-8.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|0.01
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.00
|1.38
|2.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.47
|20.19
|9.63
|Depreciation
|25.42
|25.98
|-1.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|55.49
|66.45
|116.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.95
|-22.56
|-87.18
|Other Income
|1.77
|2.62
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.18
|-19.94
|-87.00
|Interest
|8.26
|7.13
|1.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.44
|-27.07
|-88.44
|Exceptional Items
|4.25
|-1.23
|2,710.49
|P/L Before Tax
|-24.20
|-28.31
|2,622.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.20
|-28.31
|2,622.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.20
|-28.31
|2,622.04
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.17
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-24.20
|-28.30
|2,622.22
|Equity Share Capital
|33.13
|33.13
|33.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.30
|-8.54
|82.81
|Diluted EPS
|-7.30
|-8.54
|82.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.30
|-8.54
|82.81
|Diluted EPS
|-7.30
|-8.54
|82.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited