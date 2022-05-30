SEL Mgf Company Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.82 crore, up 265.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.82 crore in March 2022 up 265.46% from Rs. 31.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.20 crore in March 2022 down 100.92% from Rs. 2,622.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2022 up 105.92% from Rs. 88.47 crore in March 2021.

SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 1,157.30 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7,693.27% returns over the last 6 months