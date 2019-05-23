SEL Mgf Company Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 148.55 crore, down 28.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SEL Manufacturing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 148.55 crore in March 2019 down 28.98% from Rs. 209.16 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 131.00 crore in March 2019 up 91.5% from Rs. 1,541.55 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.05 crore in March 2019 down 290.72% from Rs. 8.94 crore in March 2018.
SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 0.95 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.39% returns over the last 6 months and -50.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|SEL Manufacturing Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|148.55
|127.69
|209.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|148.55
|127.69
|209.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.89
|36.60
|48.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.63
|2.15
|8.55
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|24.27
|5.64
|-3.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|26.63
|25.59
|33.99
|Depreciation
|35.96
|36.76
|32.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|74.52
|95.78
|131.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-49.36
|-74.83
|-41.81
|Other Income
|-3.64
|-18.45
|18.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-53.01
|-93.28
|-23.16
|Interest
|5.21
|-0.09
|-137.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-58.21
|-93.19
|114.34
|Exceptional Items
|-72.79
|27.76
|-641.15
|P/L Before Tax
|-131.00
|-65.43
|-526.81
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|1,014.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-131.00
|-65.43
|-1,541.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-131.00
|-65.43
|-1,541.55
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.05
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-131.00
|-65.38
|-1,541.55
|Equity Share Capital
|331.35
|331.35
|331.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.95
|-1.97
|-46.52
|Diluted EPS
|-3.95
|-1.97
|-46.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.95
|-1.97
|-46.52
|Diluted EPS
|-3.95
|-1.97
|-46.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited