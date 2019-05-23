SEL Mgf Company Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 148.55 crore, down 28.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.55 crore in March 2019 down 28.98% from Rs. 209.16 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 131.00 crore in March 2019 up 91.5% from Rs. 1,541.55 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.05 crore in March 2019 down 290.72% from Rs. 8.94 crore in March 2018.

SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 0.95 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.39% returns over the last 6 months and -50.00% over the last 12 months.