SEL Mgf Company Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 79.83 crore, up 649.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.83 crore in June 2021 up 649.5% from Rs. 10.65 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.54 crore in June 2021 up 11.78% from Rs. 47.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.48 crore in June 2021 up 24.74% from Rs. 8.61 crore in June 2020.

SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 1.35 on March 08, 2021 (NSE)