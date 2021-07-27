SEL Mgf Company Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 79.83 crore, up 649.5% Y-o-Y
July 27, 2021 / 07:33 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SEL Manufacturing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 79.83 crore in June 2021 up 649.5% from Rs. 10.65 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.54 crore in June 2021 up 11.78% from Rs. 47.09 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.48 crore in June 2021 up 24.74% from Rs. 8.61 crore in June 2020.
|SEL Manufacturing Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|79.83
|31.69
|10.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|79.83
|31.69
|10.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.47
|-8.95
|0.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.49
|2.77
|1.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.41
|9.63
|5.57
|Depreciation
|28.28
|-1.47
|35.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|48.63
|116.89
|13.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-35.48
|-87.18
|-47.28
|Other Income
|0.72
|0.19
|2.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-34.76
|-87.00
|-44.60
|Interest
|6.96
|1.45
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-41.73
|-88.44
|-44.64
|Exceptional Items
|0.19
|2,710.49
|-2.45
|P/L Before Tax
|-41.54
|2,622.04
|-47.09
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-41.54
|2,622.04
|-47.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-41.54
|2,622.04
|-47.09
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.17
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-41.54
|2,622.22
|-47.09
|Equity Share Capital
|33.13
|33.13
|331.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.54
|82.81
|-1.42
|Diluted EPS
|-12.54
|82.81
|-1.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.54
|82.81
|-1.42
|Diluted EPS
|-12.54
|82.81
|-1.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
