SEL Mgf Company consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 185.40 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 185.40 209.16 507.95 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 185.40 209.16 507.95 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 67.24 48.64 684.80 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.04 8.55 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.66 -3.69 29.29 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 32.06 33.99 34.10 Depreciation 36.87 32.10 35.83 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 97.60 131.39 93.91 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -26.74 -41.81 -369.98 Other Income 4.77 18.64 22.06 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -21.96 -23.16 -347.92 Interest 1.24 -137.50 19.89 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -23.21 114.34 -367.82 Exceptional Items -59.49 -641.15 -- P/L Before Tax -82.70 -526.81 -367.82 Tax -- 1,014.73 -148.74 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -82.70 -1,541.55 -219.08 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -82.70 -1,541.55 -219.08 Minority Interest 0.03 -- 0.00 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -82.67 -1,541.55 -219.07 Equity Share Capital 331.35 331.35 331.35 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.50 -46.52 -6.61 Diluted EPS -2.50 -46.52 -6.61 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.50 -46.52 -6.61 Diluted EPS -2.50 -46.52 -6.61 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited