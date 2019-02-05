SEL Mgf Company Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 127.69 crore, down 46.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.69 crore in December 2018 down 46.12% from Rs. 237.01 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 65.38 crore in December 2018 up 74.37% from Rs. 255.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 56.52 crore in December 2018 up 82.06% from Rs. 315.05 crore in December 2017.

SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 1.20 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.46% returns over the last 6 months and -55.56% over the last 12 months.