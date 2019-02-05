SEL Mgf Company Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 127.69 crore, down 46.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SEL Manufacturing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 127.69 crore in December 2018 down 46.12% from Rs. 237.01 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 65.38 crore in December 2018 up 74.37% from Rs. 255.06 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 56.52 crore in December 2018 up 82.06% from Rs. 315.05 crore in December 2017.
SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 1.20 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.46% returns over the last 6 months and -55.56% over the last 12 months.
|
|SEL Manufacturing Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|127.69
|145.09
|237.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|127.69
|145.09
|237.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|36.60
|54.22
|227.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.15
|--
|5.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.64
|4.23
|207.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.59
|30.33
|28.30
|Depreciation
|36.76
|36.72
|39.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|95.78
|77.13
|74.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-74.83
|-57.54
|-345.83
|Other Income
|-18.45
|109.01
|-8.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-93.28
|51.47
|-354.08
|Interest
|-0.09
|0.49
|105.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-93.19
|50.98
|-459.96
|Exceptional Items
|27.76
|-144.32
|81.62
|P/L Before Tax
|-65.43
|-93.34
|-378.34
|Tax
|--
|--
|-123.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-65.43
|-93.34
|-255.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-65.43
|-93.34
|-255.06
|Minority Interest
|0.05
|0.06
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-65.38
|-93.28
|-255.06
|Equity Share Capital
|331.35
|331.35
|331.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.97
|-2.82
|-7.70
|Diluted EPS
|-1.97
|-2.82
|-7.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.97
|-2.82
|-7.70
|Diluted EPS
|-1.97
|-2.82
|-7.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited