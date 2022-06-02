 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SEL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,185.55 crore, up 152.25% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD. are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,185.55 crore in March 2022 up 152.25% from Rs. 469.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.23 crore in March 2022 up 330.98% from Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.72 crore in March 2022 up 221.6% from Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2021.

SEL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2021.

SEL shares closed at 17.90 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.12% returns over the last 6 months and 169.17% over the last 12 months.

SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,185.55 666.49 469.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,185.55 666.49 469.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 959.59 655.83 461.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 110.10 -90.46 -35.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.40 1.42 2.19
Depreciation 0.48 0.49 0.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 101.59 89.64 38.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.39 9.57 1.85
Other Income 4.85 -1.57 3.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.24 8.00 4.88
Interest 1.50 1.03 0.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.74 6.97 4.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.74 6.97 4.12
Tax 2.51 0.95 1.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.23 6.02 3.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.23 6.02 3.07
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.23 6.02 3.07
Equity Share Capital 23.46 23.46 23.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.57 0.26 0.14
Diluted EPS 0.57 0.26 0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.57 0.26 0.14
Diluted EPS 0.57 0.26 0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD. #SEL
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.