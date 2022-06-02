SEL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,185.55 crore, up 152.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,185.55 crore in March 2022 up 152.25% from Rs. 469.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.23 crore in March 2022 up 330.98% from Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.72 crore in March 2022 up 221.6% from Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2021.

SEL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2021.

SEL shares closed at 17.90 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.12% returns over the last 6 months and 169.17% over the last 12 months.