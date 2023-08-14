English
    SEL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 482.96 crore, down 52.94% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 482.96 crore in June 2023 down 52.94% from Rs. 1,026.36 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.77 crore in June 2023 down 40.61% from Rs. 8.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.19 crore in June 2023 down 46.22% from Rs. 13.37 crore in June 2022.

    SEL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in June 2022.

    SEL shares closed at 17.35 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.05% returns over the last 6 months and 25.27% over the last 12 months.

    SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations482.961,005.941,026.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations482.961,005.941,026.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods361.43858.27911.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks87.8461.121.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.011.941.59
    Depreciation0.300.350.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.0371.7198.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.3412.5512.44
    Other Income3.542.600.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.8915.1513.01
    Interest0.632.531.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.2612.6211.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.2612.6211.43
    Tax1.482.513.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.7710.118.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.7710.118.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.7710.118.04
    Equity Share Capital23.4623.4623.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.430.34
    Diluted EPS0.200.430.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.430.34
    Diluted EPS0.200.430.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 14, 2023

