SEL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 810.93 crore, up 21.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 810.93 crore in December 2022 up 21.67% from Rs. 666.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2022 up 17.65% from Rs. 6.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.78 crore in December 2022 up 38.75% from Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2021.