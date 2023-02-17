SEL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 810.93 crore, up 21.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 810.93 crore in December 2022 up 21.67% from Rs. 666.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2022 up 17.65% from Rs. 6.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.78 crore in December 2022 up 38.75% from Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2021.

SEL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2021.

SEL shares closed at 13.90 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.72% returns over the last 6 months and 10.32% over the last 12 months.