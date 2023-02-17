English
    SEL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 810.93 crore, up 21.67% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 810.93 crore in December 2022 up 21.67% from Rs. 666.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2022 up 17.65% from Rs. 6.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.78 crore in December 2022 up 38.75% from Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2021.

    SEL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2021.

    SEL shares closed at 13.90 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.72% returns over the last 6 months and 10.32% over the last 12 months.

    SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations810.93329.92666.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations810.93329.92666.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods873.49203.48655.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-158.0264.39-90.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.661.611.42
    Depreciation0.370.370.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses83.6757.2689.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.762.819.57
    Other Income1.652.43-1.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.415.258.00
    Interest1.980.691.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.434.566.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.434.566.97
    Tax2.341.350.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.093.216.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.093.216.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.093.216.02
    Equity Share Capital23.4623.4623.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.300.140.26
    Diluted EPS0.300.140.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.300.140.26
    Diluted EPS0.300.140.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD. #SEL
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:44 am