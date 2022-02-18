SEL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 666.49 crore, up 411.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 666.49 crore in December 2021 up 411.52% from Rs. 130.30 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.02 crore in December 2021 up 366.45% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2021 up 113.85% from Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2020.

SEL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2020.

SEL shares closed at 12.45 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)