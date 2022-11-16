Sejal Glass Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.63 crore, up 126.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sejal Glass are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.63 crore in September 2022 up 126.12% from Rs. 5.14 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2022 up 5.98% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2022 up 253.33% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021.
Sejal Glass shares closed at 5.00 on April 22, 2021 (NSE)
|Sejal Glass
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.63
|10.92
|5.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.63
|10.92
|5.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.70
|7.34
|3.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.30
|-0.30
|-0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.24
|1.14
|0.99
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.28
|0.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.76
|1.74
|1.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.42
|0.72
|-0.77
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.06
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.48
|0.79
|-0.76
|Interest
|0.47
|0.44
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.35
|-1.00
|Exceptional Items
|-0.93
|--
|0.02
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.92
|0.35
|-0.98
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.92
|0.35
|-0.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.92
|0.35
|-0.98
|Equity Share Capital
|10.10
|10.10
|0.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.91
|0.35
|-0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.91
|0.35
|-0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.91
|0.35
|-0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.91
|0.35
|-0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
