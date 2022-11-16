Sejal Glass Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.63 crore, up 126.12% Y-o-Y

English
    November 16, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sejal Glass are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.63 crore in September 2022 up 126.12% from Rs. 5.14 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2022 up 5.98% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2022 up 253.33% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021.

    Sejal Glass shares closed at 5.00 on April 22, 2021 (NSE)

    Sejal Glass
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.6310.925.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.6310.925.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.707.343.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.30-0.30-0.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.241.140.99
    Depreciation0.210.280.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.761.741.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.420.72-0.77
    Other Income0.060.060.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.480.79-0.76
    Interest0.470.440.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.35-1.00
    Exceptional Items-0.93--0.02
    P/L Before Tax-0.920.35-0.98
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.920.35-0.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.920.35-0.98
    Equity Share Capital10.1010.100.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.910.35-0.37
    Diluted EPS-0.910.35-0.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.910.35-0.37
    Diluted EPS-0.910.35-0.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

