Sejal Glass Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.63 crore, up 126.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.63 crore in September 2022 up 126.12% from Rs. 5.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2022 up 5.98% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2022 up 253.33% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021.

Sejal Glass shares closed at 5.00 on April 22, 2021 (NSE)