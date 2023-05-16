English
    Sejal Glass Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.21 crore, up 40.73% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sejal Glass are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.21 crore in March 2023 up 40.73% from Rs. 8.68 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.81 crore in March 2023 up 2132.33% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 up 176.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

    Sejal Glass EPS has increased to Rs. 8.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2022.

    Sejal Glass
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.2111.678.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.2111.678.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.237.456.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.05--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.320.03-0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.311.201.05
    Depreciation0.210.200.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.201.851.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.580.890.05
    Other Income0.040.010.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.620.900.14
    Interest0.840.550.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.220.35-0.19
    Exceptional Items-----0.25
    P/L Before Tax-0.220.35-0.43
    Tax-9.03----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.810.35-0.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.810.35-0.43
    Equity Share Capital10.1010.1010.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.720.34-0.37
    Diluted EPS8.720.34-0.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.720.34-0.37
    Diluted EPS8.720.34-0.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

