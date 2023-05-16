Sejal Glass Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.21 crore, up 40.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.21 crore in March 2023 up 40.73% from Rs. 8.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.81 crore in March 2023 up 2132.33% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 up 176.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

Sejal Glass EPS has increased to Rs. 8.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2022.

Sejal Glass shares closed at 5.00 on April 22, 2021 (NSE)