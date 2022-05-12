Sejal Glass Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.68 crore, up 115.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.68 crore in March 2022 up 115.6% from Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022 up 83.01% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 up 188.24% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.

Sejal Glass shares closed at 5.00 on April 22, 2021 (NSE)