Sejal Glass Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.68 crore, up 115.6% Y-o-Y
May 12, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sejal Glass are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.68 crore in March 2022 up 115.6% from Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022 up 83.01% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 up 188.24% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.
Sejal Glass shares closed at 5.00 on April 22, 2021 (NSE)
|Sejal Glass
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.68
|5.78
|4.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.68
|5.78
|4.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.08
|3.96
|3.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|0.09
|-0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.05
|0.97
|0.73
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.31
|0.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.37
|1.24
|0.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|-0.79
|-1.05
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.05
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|-0.74
|-0.95
|Interest
|0.32
|0.29
|1.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-1.03
|-2.55
|Exceptional Items
|-0.25
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.43
|-1.03
|-2.55
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.43
|-1.03
|-2.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.43
|-1.03
|-2.55
|Equity Share Capital
|10.10
|0.10
|33.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-0.86
|-0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-0.86
|-0.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-0.86
|-0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-0.86
|-0.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes