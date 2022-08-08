Sejal Glass Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.92 crore, up 140.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.92 crore in June 2022 up 140.86% from Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 99.76% from Rs. 149.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2022 up 405.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.

Sejal Glass EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 91.75 in June 2021.

Sejal Glass shares closed at 5.00 on April 22, 2021 (NSE)