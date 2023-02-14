Sejal Glass Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.67 crore, up 101.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.67 crore in December 2022 up 101.92% from Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 up 133.72% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 up 355.81% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.