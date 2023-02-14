 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sejal Glass Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.67 crore, up 101.92% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sejal Glass are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.67 crore in December 2022 up 101.92% from Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 up 133.72% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 up 355.81% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

Sejal Glass
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.67 11.63 5.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.67 11.63 5.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.45 7.70 3.96
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.05 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.03 0.30 0.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.20 1.24 0.97
Depreciation 0.20 0.21 0.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.85 1.76 1.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.89 0.42 -0.79
Other Income 0.01 0.06 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.90 0.48 -0.74
Interest 0.55 0.47 0.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.35 0.01 -1.03
Exceptional Items -- -0.93 --
P/L Before Tax 0.35 -0.92 -1.03
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.35 -0.92 -1.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.35 -0.92 -1.03
Equity Share Capital 10.10 10.10 0.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.34 -0.91 -0.86
Diluted EPS 0.34 -0.91 -0.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.34 -0.91 -0.86
Diluted EPS 0.34 -0.91 -0.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited