Sejal Glass Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.67 crore, up 101.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.67 crore in December 2022 up 101.92% from Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 up 133.72% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 up 355.81% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

Sejal Glass EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2021.

Sejal Glass shares closed at 5.00 on April 22, 2021 (NSE)