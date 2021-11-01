Sejal Glass Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.14 crore, up 132.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.14 crore in September 2021 up 132.64% from Rs. 2.21 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021 up 82.29% from Rs. 5.52 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021 up 89.46% from Rs. 4.27 crore in September 2020.

Sejal Glass shares closed at 5.00 on April 22, 2021 (NSE)