Sejal Glass Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.16 crore, up 148.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.16 crore in June 2023 up 148.69% from Rs. 10.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 97.48% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.69 crore in June 2023 up 244.86% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2022.

Sejal Glass EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2022.

Sejal Glass shares closed at 224.65 on August 11, 2023 (NSE)