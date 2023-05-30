English
    Securekloud Tec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.63 crore, down 15.8% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Securekloud Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.63 crore in March 2023 down 15.8% from Rs. 13.81 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2023 down 354.78% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 down 53.09% from Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2022.

    Securekloud Tec shares closed at 37.65 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.72% returns over the last 6 months and -50.43% over the last 12 months.

    Securekloud Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.6318.8613.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.6318.8613.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.2111.8710.05
    Depreciation0.730.710.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.217.701.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.48-1.421.56
    Other Income-0.080.250.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.41-1.171.83
    Interest1.311.281.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.91-2.460.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.91-2.460.11
    Tax-0.27-0.10-0.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.64-2.360.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.64-2.360.25
    Equity Share Capital16.7116.7116.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-0.710.08
    Diluted EPS-0.19-0.710.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-0.710.08
    Diluted EPS-0.19-0.710.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 30, 2023 08:44 am