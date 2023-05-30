Securekloud Tec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.63 crore, down 15.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Securekloud Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.63 crore in March 2023 down 15.8% from Rs. 13.81 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2023 down 354.78% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 down 53.09% from Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2022.
Securekloud Tec shares closed at 37.65 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.72% returns over the last 6 months and -50.43% over the last 12 months.
|Securekloud Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.63
|18.86
|13.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.63
|18.86
|13.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.21
|11.87
|10.05
|Depreciation
|0.73
|0.71
|0.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.21
|7.70
|1.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.48
|-1.42
|1.56
|Other Income
|-0.08
|0.25
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.41
|-1.17
|1.83
|Interest
|1.31
|1.28
|1.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.91
|-2.46
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.91
|-2.46
|0.11
|Tax
|-0.27
|-0.10
|-0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.64
|-2.36
|0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.64
|-2.36
|0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|16.71
|16.71
|16.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.71
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.71
|0.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.71
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.71
|0.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited