Securekloud Tec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.63 crore, down 15.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.63 crore in March 2023 down 15.8% from Rs. 13.81 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2023 down 354.78% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 down 53.09% from Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2022.

Securekloud Tec shares closed at 37.65 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.72% returns over the last 6 months and -50.43% over the last 12 months.