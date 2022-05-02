Securekloud Tec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.81 crore, up 82.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.81 crore in March 2022 up 82.44% from Rs. 7.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 up 113.91% from Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2022 up 3950% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Securekloud Tec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2021.

Securekloud Tec shares closed at 86.05 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -46.08% returns over the last 6 months and -5.02% over the last 12 months.