Securekloud Tec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.62 crore, up 7.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.62 crore in June 2023 up 7.26% from Rs. 14.56 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2023 up 397.01% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.48 crore in June 2023 up 65.31% from Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2022.

Securekloud Tec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2022.

Securekloud Tec shares closed at 45.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.41% returns over the last 6 months and -28.95% over the last 12 months.