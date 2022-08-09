Securekloud Tec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.56 crore, up 43.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.56 crore in June 2022 up 43.9% from Rs. 10.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 up 118.79% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2022 up 58.48% from Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2021.

Securekloud Tec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in June 2021.

Securekloud Tec shares closed at 71.50 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -42.39% returns over the last 6 months and -26.63% over the last 12 months.