Securekloud Tec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.86 crore, up 75.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Securekloud Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 18.86 crore in December 2022 up 75.16% from Rs. 10.77 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2022 up 12.41% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 up 43.21% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021. Securekloud Tec shares closed at 52.15 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.95% returns over the last 6 months and -56.25% over the last 12 months.
Securekloud Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations18.8614.2610.77
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations18.8614.2610.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.8710.8610.05
Depreciation0.710.670.31
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.702.261.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.420.47-1.27
Other Income0.250.790.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.171.26-1.12
Interest1.281.281.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.46-0.01-2.86
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-2.46-0.01-2.86
Tax-0.100.12-0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.36-0.14-2.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.36-0.14-2.70
Equity Share Capital16.7116.7115.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.71-0.04-0.85
Diluted EPS-0.71-0.04--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.71-0.04-0.85
Diluted EPS-0.71-0.04--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
