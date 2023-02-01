Securekloud Tec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.86 crore, up 75.16% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 18.86 14.26 10.77 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 18.86 14.26 10.77 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 11.87 10.86 10.05 Depreciation 0.71 0.67 0.31 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 7.70 2.26 1.68 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.42 0.47 -1.27 Other Income 0.25 0.79 0.15 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.17 1.26 -1.12 Interest 1.28 1.28 1.74 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.46 -0.01 -2.86 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -2.46 -0.01 -2.86 Tax -0.10 0.12 -0.16 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.36 -0.14 -2.70 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.36 -0.14 -2.70 Equity Share Capital 16.71 16.71 15.84 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.71 -0.04 -0.85 Diluted EPS -0.71 -0.04 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.71 -0.04 -0.85 Diluted EPS -0.71 -0.04 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited