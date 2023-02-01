English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Securekloud Tec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.86 crore, up 75.16% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Securekloud Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 18.86 crore in December 2022 up 75.16% from Rs. 10.77 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2022 up 12.41% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 up 43.21% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.Securekloud Tec shares closed at 52.15 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.95% returns over the last 6 months and -56.25% over the last 12 months.
    Securekloud Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.8614.2610.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.8614.2610.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.8710.8610.05
    Depreciation0.710.670.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.702.261.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.420.47-1.27
    Other Income0.250.790.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.171.26-1.12
    Interest1.281.281.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.46-0.01-2.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.46-0.01-2.86
    Tax-0.100.12-0.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.36-0.14-2.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.36-0.14-2.70
    Equity Share Capital16.7116.7115.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.71-0.04-0.85
    Diluted EPS-0.71-0.04--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.71-0.04-0.85
    Diluted EPS-0.71-0.04--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited