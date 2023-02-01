Securekloud Tec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.86 crore, up 75.16% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Securekloud Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 18.86 crore in December 2022 up 75.16% from Rs. 10.77 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2022 up 12.41% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 up 43.21% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.
|Securekloud Tec shares closed at 52.15 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.95% returns over the last 6 months and -56.25% over the last 12 months.
|Securekloud Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.86
|14.26
|10.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.86
|14.26
|10.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.87
|10.86
|10.05
|Depreciation
|0.71
|0.67
|0.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.70
|2.26
|1.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.42
|0.47
|-1.27
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.79
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.17
|1.26
|-1.12
|Interest
|1.28
|1.28
|1.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.46
|-0.01
|-2.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.46
|-0.01
|-2.86
|Tax
|-0.10
|0.12
|-0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.36
|-0.14
|-2.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.36
|-0.14
|-2.70
|Equity Share Capital
|16.71
|16.71
|15.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|-0.04
|-0.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|-0.04
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|-0.04
|-0.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|-0.04
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited