Securekloud Tec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.37 crore, down 15.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.37 crore in December 2020 down 15.78% from Rs. 11.12 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2020 down 152.46% from Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020 down 94.52% from Rs. 6.20 crore in December 2019.

Securekloud Tec shares closed at 105.45 on February 04, 2021 (NSE)