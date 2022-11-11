Securekloud Tec Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.95 crore, up 37.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Securekloud Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 119.95 crore in September 2022 up 37.65% from Rs. 87.14 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.51 crore in September 2022 down 4.3% from Rs. 14.87 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.32 crore in September 2022 up 20.66% from Rs. 19.31 crore in September 2021.
Securekloud Tec shares closed at 61.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.01% returns over the last 6 months and -61.02% over the last 12 months.
|
|Securekloud Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|119.95
|110.31
|87.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|119.95
|110.31
|87.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|99.27
|99.84
|64.92
|Depreciation
|4.40
|4.39
|1.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.66
|24.67
|41.67
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.38
|-18.58
|-21.07
|Other Income
|0.66
|0.96
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.72
|-17.62
|-20.93
|Interest
|2.41
|2.44
|3.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.13
|-20.06
|-24.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.13
|-20.06
|-24.03
|Tax
|0.74
|0.28
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.87
|-20.34
|-23.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.87
|-20.34
|-23.99
|Minority Interest
|7.37
|6.76
|9.13
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-15.51
|-13.58
|-14.87
|Equity Share Capital
|16.71
|16.71
|15.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.65
|-4.09
|-4.87
|Diluted EPS
|-4.82
|-3.88
|-4.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.65
|-4.09
|-4.87
|Diluted EPS
|-4.82
|-3.88
|-4.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited