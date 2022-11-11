 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Securekloud Tec Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.95 crore, up 37.65% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Securekloud Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 119.95 crore in September 2022 up 37.65% from Rs. 87.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.51 crore in September 2022 down 4.3% from Rs. 14.87 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.32 crore in September 2022 up 20.66% from Rs. 19.31 crore in September 2021.

Securekloud Tec shares closed at 61.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.01% returns over the last 6 months and -61.02% over the last 12 months.

Securekloud Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 119.95 110.31 87.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 119.95 110.31 87.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 99.27 99.84 64.92
Depreciation 4.40 4.39 1.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.66 24.67 41.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -20.38 -18.58 -21.07
Other Income 0.66 0.96 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -19.72 -17.62 -20.93
Interest 2.41 2.44 3.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -22.13 -20.06 -24.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -22.13 -20.06 -24.03
Tax 0.74 0.28 -0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -22.87 -20.34 -23.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -22.87 -20.34 -23.99
Minority Interest 7.37 6.76 9.13
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -15.51 -13.58 -14.87
Equity Share Capital 16.71 16.71 15.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.65 -4.09 -4.87
Diluted EPS -4.82 -3.88 -4.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.65 -4.09 -4.87
Diluted EPS -4.82 -3.88 -4.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Securekloud Tec #Securekloud Technologies
first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:15 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.