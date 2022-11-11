English
    Securekloud Tec Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.95 crore, up 37.65% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Securekloud Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 119.95 crore in September 2022 up 37.65% from Rs. 87.14 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.51 crore in September 2022 down 4.3% from Rs. 14.87 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.32 crore in September 2022 up 20.66% from Rs. 19.31 crore in September 2021.

    Securekloud Tec shares closed at 61.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.01% returns over the last 6 months and -61.02% over the last 12 months.

    Securekloud Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations119.95110.3187.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations119.95110.3187.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost99.2799.8464.92
    Depreciation4.404.391.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.6624.6741.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.38-18.58-21.07
    Other Income0.660.960.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.72-17.62-20.93
    Interest2.412.443.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-22.13-20.06-24.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-22.13-20.06-24.03
    Tax0.740.28-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-22.87-20.34-23.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-22.87-20.34-23.99
    Minority Interest7.376.769.13
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-15.51-13.58-14.87
    Equity Share Capital16.7116.7115.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.65-4.09-4.87
    Diluted EPS-4.82-3.88-4.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.65-4.09-4.87
    Diluted EPS-4.82-3.88-4.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Securekloud Tec #Securekloud Technologies
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:15 am