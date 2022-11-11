Securekloud Tec Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.95 crore, up 37.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.95 crore in September 2022 up 37.65% from Rs. 87.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.51 crore in September 2022 down 4.3% from Rs. 14.87 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.32 crore in September 2022 up 20.66% from Rs. 19.31 crore in September 2021.

Securekloud Tec shares closed at 61.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.01% returns over the last 6 months and -61.02% over the last 12 months.