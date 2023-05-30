English
    Securekloud Tec Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.55 crore, up 0.04% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Securekloud Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 106.55 crore in March 2023 up 0.04% from Rs. 106.51 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.18 crore in March 2023 up 57% from Rs. 19.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.23 crore in March 2023 down 12.49% from Rs. 20.65 crore in March 2022.

    Securekloud Tec shares closed at 37.65 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.72% returns over the last 6 months and -50.43% over the last 12 months.

    Securekloud Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations106.55121.62106.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations106.55121.62106.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost98.98101.5599.99
    Depreciation4.624.575.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.9139.6027.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-27.96-24.10-26.85
    Other Income0.100.350.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-27.85-23.76-26.55
    Interest2.512.962.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-30.36-26.72-28.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-30.36-26.72-28.85
    Tax-4.142.610.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-26.22-29.32-28.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-26.22-29.32-28.90
    Minority Interest18.048.419.87
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-8.18-20.92-19.02
    Equity Share Capital16.7116.7116.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.46-6.31-6.13
    Diluted EPS-2.45-6.26-5.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.46-6.31-6.13
    Diluted EPS-2.45-6.26-5.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

