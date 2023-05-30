Securekloud Tec Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.55 crore, up 0.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.55 crore in March 2023 up 0.04% from Rs. 106.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.18 crore in March 2023 up 57% from Rs. 19.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.23 crore in March 2023 down 12.49% from Rs. 20.65 crore in March 2022.

Securekloud Tec shares closed at 37.65 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.72% returns over the last 6 months and -50.43% over the last 12 months.