Securekloud Tec Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.55 crore, up 0.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Securekloud Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 106.55 crore in March 2023 up 0.04% from Rs. 106.51 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.18 crore in March 2023 up 57% from Rs. 19.02 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.23 crore in March 2023 down 12.49% from Rs. 20.65 crore in March 2022.
Securekloud Tec shares closed at 37.65 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.72% returns over the last 6 months and -50.43% over the last 12 months.
|Securekloud Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|106.55
|121.62
|106.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|106.55
|121.62
|106.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|98.98
|101.55
|99.99
|Depreciation
|4.62
|4.57
|5.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.91
|39.60
|27.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.96
|-24.10
|-26.85
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.35
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.85
|-23.76
|-26.55
|Interest
|2.51
|2.96
|2.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-30.36
|-26.72
|-28.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-30.36
|-26.72
|-28.85
|Tax
|-4.14
|2.61
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.22
|-29.32
|-28.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.22
|-29.32
|-28.90
|Minority Interest
|18.04
|8.41
|9.87
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.18
|-20.92
|-19.02
|Equity Share Capital
|16.71
|16.71
|16.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.46
|-6.31
|-6.13
|Diluted EPS
|-2.45
|-6.26
|-5.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.46
|-6.31
|-6.13
|Diluted EPS
|-2.45
|-6.26
|-5.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited