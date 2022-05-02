 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Securekloud Tec Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.51 crore, up 28.44% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Securekloud Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 106.51 crore in March 2022 up 28.44% from Rs. 82.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.02 crore in March 2022 down 1581.06% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.65 crore in March 2022 down 790.64% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2021.

Securekloud Tec shares closed at 85.70 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -46.13% returns over the last 6 months and -5.09% over the last 12 months.

Securekloud Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 106.51 95.49 82.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 106.51 95.49 82.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 99.99 90.80 47.82
Depreciation 5.90 1.81 1.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.46 42.35 31.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -26.85 -39.46 1.40
Other Income 0.30 0.23 -0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -26.55 -39.23 1.22
Interest 2.30 2.51 2.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -28.85 -41.74 -1.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -28.85 -41.74 -1.69
Tax 0.05 0.04 -0.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -28.90 -41.78 -1.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -28.90 -41.78 -1.51
Minority Interest 9.87 11.63 0.38
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -19.02 -30.15 -1.13
Equity Share Capital 16.09 15.84 15.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.13 -9.79 -0.37
Diluted EPS -5.43 -8.61 -0.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.13 -9.79 -0.37
Diluted EPS -5.43 -8.61 -0.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Securekloud Tec #Securekloud Technologies
first published: May 2, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.