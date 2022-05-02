Securekloud Tec Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.51 crore, up 28.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Securekloud Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 106.51 crore in March 2022 up 28.44% from Rs. 82.93 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.02 crore in March 2022 down 1581.06% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.65 crore in March 2022 down 790.64% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2021.
Securekloud Tec shares closed at 85.70 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -46.13% returns over the last 6 months and -5.09% over the last 12 months.
|
|Securekloud Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|106.51
|95.49
|82.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|106.51
|95.49
|82.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|99.99
|90.80
|47.82
|Depreciation
|5.90
|1.81
|1.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.46
|42.35
|31.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-26.85
|-39.46
|1.40
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.23
|-0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-26.55
|-39.23
|1.22
|Interest
|2.30
|2.51
|2.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.85
|-41.74
|-1.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.85
|-41.74
|-1.69
|Tax
|0.05
|0.04
|-0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.90
|-41.78
|-1.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.90
|-41.78
|-1.51
|Minority Interest
|9.87
|11.63
|0.38
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-19.02
|-30.15
|-1.13
|Equity Share Capital
|16.09
|15.84
|15.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.13
|-9.79
|-0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-5.43
|-8.61
|-0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.13
|-9.79
|-0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-5.43
|-8.61
|-0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited