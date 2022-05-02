Securekloud Tec Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.51 crore, up 28.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.51 crore in March 2022 up 28.44% from Rs. 82.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.02 crore in March 2022 down 1581.06% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.65 crore in March 2022 down 790.64% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2021.

Securekloud Tec shares closed at 85.70 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -46.13% returns over the last 6 months and -5.09% over the last 12 months.