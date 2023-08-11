English
    Securekloud Tec Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 99.02 crore, down 10.23% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Securekloud Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 99.02 crore in June 2023 down 10.23% from Rs. 110.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.42 crore in June 2023 up 45.35% from Rs. 13.58 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.28 crore in June 2023 up 44.97% from Rs. 13.23 crore in June 2022.

    Securekloud Tec shares closed at 45.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.41% returns over the last 6 months and -28.95% over the last 12 months.

    Securekloud Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations99.02106.55110.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations99.02106.55110.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost91.7198.9899.84
    Depreciation4.594.624.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.8630.9124.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.14-27.96-18.58
    Other Income0.270.100.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.87-27.85-17.62
    Interest3.442.512.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.32-30.36-20.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-15.32-30.36-20.06
    Tax0.59-4.140.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.91-26.22-20.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.91-26.22-20.34
    Minority Interest8.4918.046.76
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.42-8.18-13.58
    Equity Share Capital16.7116.7116.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.22-2.46-4.09
    Diluted EPS-2.22-2.45-3.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.22-2.46-4.09
    Diluted EPS-2.22-2.45-3.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 10:00 am

