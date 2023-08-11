Securekloud Tec Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 99.02 crore, down 10.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.02 crore in June 2023 down 10.23% from Rs. 110.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.42 crore in June 2023 up 45.35% from Rs. 13.58 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.28 crore in June 2023 up 44.97% from Rs. 13.23 crore in June 2022.

Securekloud Tec shares closed at 45.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.41% returns over the last 6 months and -28.95% over the last 12 months.