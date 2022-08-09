Securekloud Tec Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.31 crore, up 22.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.31 crore in June 2022 up 22.22% from Rs. 90.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.58 crore in June 2022 down 505.66% from Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.23 crore in June 2022 down 194% from Rs. 4.50 crore in June 2021.

Securekloud Tec shares closed at 71.50 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -42.39% returns over the last 6 months and -26.63% over the last 12 months.