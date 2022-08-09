 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Securekloud Tec Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.31 crore, up 22.22% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Securekloud Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 110.31 crore in June 2022 up 22.22% from Rs. 90.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.58 crore in June 2022 down 505.66% from Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.23 crore in June 2022 down 194% from Rs. 4.50 crore in June 2021.

Securekloud Tec shares closed at 71.50 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -42.39% returns over the last 6 months and -26.63% over the last 12 months.

Securekloud Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 110.31 106.51 90.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 110.31 106.51 90.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 99.84 99.99 60.72
Depreciation 4.39 5.90 2.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.67 27.46 34.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.58 -26.85 -6.94
Other Income 0.96 0.30 0.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.62 -26.55 -6.58
Interest 2.44 2.30 4.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -20.06 -28.85 -10.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -20.06 -28.85 -10.63
Tax 0.28 0.05 -7.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -20.34 -28.90 -3.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -20.34 -28.90 -3.27
Minority Interest 6.76 9.87 1.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -13.58 -19.02 -2.24
Equity Share Capital 16.71 16.09 15.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.09 -6.13 -0.73
Diluted EPS -3.88 -5.43 -0.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.09 -6.13 -0.73
Diluted EPS -3.88 -5.43 -0.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:33 am
