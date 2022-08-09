Securekloud Tec Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.31 crore, up 22.22% Y-o-Y
August 09, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Securekloud Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 110.31 crore in June 2022 up 22.22% from Rs. 90.26 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.58 crore in June 2022 down 505.66% from Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.23 crore in June 2022 down 194% from Rs. 4.50 crore in June 2021.
Securekloud Tec shares closed at 71.50 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -42.39% returns over the last 6 months and -26.63% over the last 12 months.
|Securekloud Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|110.31
|106.51
|90.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|110.31
|106.51
|90.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|99.84
|99.99
|60.72
|Depreciation
|4.39
|5.90
|2.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.67
|27.46
|34.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.58
|-26.85
|-6.94
|Other Income
|0.96
|0.30
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.62
|-26.55
|-6.58
|Interest
|2.44
|2.30
|4.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.06
|-28.85
|-10.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.06
|-28.85
|-10.63
|Tax
|0.28
|0.05
|-7.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.34
|-28.90
|-3.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.34
|-28.90
|-3.27
|Minority Interest
|6.76
|9.87
|1.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-13.58
|-19.02
|-2.24
|Equity Share Capital
|16.71
|16.09
|15.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.09
|-6.13
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-3.88
|-5.43
|-0.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.09
|-6.13
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-3.88
|-5.43
|-0.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited