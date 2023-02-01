 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Securekloud Tec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.62 crore, up 27.36% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Securekloud Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 121.62 crore in December 2022 up 27.36% from Rs. 95.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.92 crore in December 2022 up 30.62% from Rs. 30.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.19 crore in December 2022 up 48.72% from Rs. 37.42 crore in December 2021.

Securekloud Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 121.62 119.95 95.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 121.62 119.95 95.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 101.55 99.27 90.80
Depreciation 4.57 4.40 1.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.60 36.66 42.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -24.10 -20.38 -39.46
Other Income 0.35 0.66 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -23.76 -19.72 -39.23
Interest 2.96 2.41 2.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -26.72 -22.13 -41.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -26.72 -22.13 -41.74
Tax 2.61 0.74 0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -29.32 -22.87 -41.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -29.32 -22.87 -41.78
Minority Interest 8.41 7.37 11.63
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -20.92 -15.51 -30.15
Equity Share Capital 16.71 16.71 15.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.31 -4.65 -9.79
Diluted EPS -6.26 -4.82 -8.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.31 -4.65 -9.79
Diluted EPS -6.26 -4.82 -8.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited