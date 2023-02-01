Securekloud Tec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.62 crore, up 27.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.62 crore in December 2022 up 27.36% from Rs. 95.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.92 crore in December 2022 up 30.62% from Rs. 30.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.19 crore in December 2022 up 48.72% from Rs. 37.42 crore in December 2021.