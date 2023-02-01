Securekloud Tec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.62 crore, up 27.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Securekloud Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 121.62 crore in December 2022 up 27.36% from Rs. 95.49 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.92 crore in December 2022 up 30.62% from Rs. 30.15 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.19 crore in December 2022 up 48.72% from Rs. 37.42 crore in December 2021.
Securekloud Tec shares closed at 52.05 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.99% returns over the last 6 months and -56.37% over the last 12 months.
|
|Securekloud Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|121.62
|119.95
|95.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|121.62
|119.95
|95.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|101.55
|99.27
|90.80
|Depreciation
|4.57
|4.40
|1.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.60
|36.66
|42.35
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.10
|-20.38
|-39.46
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.66
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.76
|-19.72
|-39.23
|Interest
|2.96
|2.41
|2.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-26.72
|-22.13
|-41.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-26.72
|-22.13
|-41.74
|Tax
|2.61
|0.74
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-29.32
|-22.87
|-41.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-29.32
|-22.87
|-41.78
|Minority Interest
|8.41
|7.37
|11.63
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-20.92
|-15.51
|-30.15
|Equity Share Capital
|16.71
|16.71
|15.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.31
|-4.65
|-9.79
|Diluted EPS
|-6.26
|-4.82
|-8.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.31
|-4.65
|-9.79
|Diluted EPS
|-6.26
|-4.82
|-8.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited