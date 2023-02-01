English
    Securekloud Tec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.62 crore, up 27.36% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Securekloud Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 121.62 crore in December 2022 up 27.36% from Rs. 95.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.92 crore in December 2022 up 30.62% from Rs. 30.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.19 crore in December 2022 up 48.72% from Rs. 37.42 crore in December 2021.

    Securekloud Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations121.62119.9595.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations121.62119.9595.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost101.5599.2790.80
    Depreciation4.574.401.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.6036.6642.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-24.10-20.38-39.46
    Other Income0.350.660.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-23.76-19.72-39.23
    Interest2.962.412.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-26.72-22.13-41.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-26.72-22.13-41.74
    Tax2.610.740.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-29.32-22.87-41.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-29.32-22.87-41.78
    Minority Interest8.417.3711.63
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-20.92-15.51-30.15
    Equity Share Capital16.7116.7115.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.31-4.65-9.79
    Diluted EPS-6.26-4.82-8.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.31-4.65-9.79
    Diluted EPS-6.26-4.82-8.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited