Securekloud Tec Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 90.51 crore, down 20.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.51 crore in December 2020 down 20.21% from Rs. 113.43 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2020 down 51.04% from Rs. 10.53 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.38 crore in December 2020 down 27.12% from Rs. 18.36 crore in December 2019.

Securekloud Tec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.45 in December 2019.

Securekloud Tec shares closed at 105.85 on February 04, 2021 (BSE)