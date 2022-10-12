Sector tailwinds make this auto ancillary leader red-hot

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Encouraging outlook due to demand tailwinds Leadership position driven by technological innovation New products to drive growth Valuation is at a discount to long-term multiple, accumulate it for long term ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (ZFCV; CMP: Rs 10,349, M Cap: Rs 19,830 crore) is one of the leading players in the auto ancillary pack, which has been operating in a promising business environment and a big beneficiary of the ongoing commercial vehicle (CV) up-cycle. Erstwhile Wabco India, ZFCV is now part...