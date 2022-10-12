HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sector tailwinds make this auto ancillary leader red-hot

Nitin Agrawal   •

Rich product mix helps the company offset impact of raw material price rise while new products are expected to drive growth

WABCO India | The company reported lower profit at Rs 32.25 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 35.10 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 616.53 crore from Rs 418.71 crore YoY.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Encouraging outlook due to demand tailwinds Leadership position driven by technological innovation New products to drive growth Valuation is at a discount to long-term multiple, accumulate it for long term ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (ZFCV; CMP: Rs 10,349, M Cap: Rs 19,830 crore) is one of the leading players in the auto ancillary pack, which has been operating in a promising business environment and a big beneficiary of the ongoing commercial vehicle (CV) up-cycle. Erstwhile Wabco India, ZFCV is now part...

