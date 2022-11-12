Seasons Textile Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.97 crore, down 13.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seasons Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.97 crore in September 2022 down 13.15% from Rs. 6.87 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 37.55% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2022 up 20.9% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021.
Seasons Textile shares closed at 9.49 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.59% returns over the last 6 months and 30.18% over the last 12 months.
|
|Seasons Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.97
|6.16
|6.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.97
|6.16
|6.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.56
|2.22
|2.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.33
|-0.16
|0.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.19
|1.15
|1.06
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.40
|0.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.08
|2.25
|2.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.37
|0.30
|0.25
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.38
|0.32
|0.26
|Interest
|0.59
|0.63
|0.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.32
|-0.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.22
|-0.32
|-0.33
|Tax
|-0.03
|-0.04
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.19
|-0.28
|-0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.19
|-0.28
|-0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|7.49
|7.49
|7.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-0.37
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-0.37
|-0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-0.37
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-0.37
|-0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited