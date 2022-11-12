 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Seasons Textile Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.97 crore, down 13.15% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 06:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seasons Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.97 crore in September 2022 down 13.15% from Rs. 6.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 37.55% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2022 up 20.9% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021.

Seasons Textile shares closed at 9.49 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.59% returns over the last 6 months and 30.18% over the last 12 months.

Seasons Textiles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.97 6.16 6.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.97 6.16 6.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.56 2.22 2.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.00 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.33 -0.16 0.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.19 1.15 1.06
Depreciation 0.43 0.40 0.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.08 2.25 2.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.37 0.30 0.25
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.38 0.32 0.26
Interest 0.59 0.63 0.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.22 -0.32 -0.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.22 -0.32 -0.33
Tax -0.03 -0.04 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.19 -0.28 -0.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.19 -0.28 -0.30
Equity Share Capital 7.49 7.49 7.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.26 -0.37 -0.41
Diluted EPS -0.26 -0.37 -0.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.26 -0.37 -0.41
Diluted EPS -0.26 -0.37 -0.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 06:24 pm
