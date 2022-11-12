Seasons Textile Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.97 crore, down 13.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.97 crore in September 2022 down 13.15% from Rs. 6.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 37.55% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2022 up 20.9% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021.

Seasons Textile shares closed at 9.49 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.59% returns over the last 6 months and 30.18% over the last 12 months.