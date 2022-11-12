English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Seasons Textile Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.97 crore, down 13.15% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 06:37 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seasons Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.97 crore in September 2022 down 13.15% from Rs. 6.87 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 37.55% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2022 up 20.9% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021.

    Seasons Textile shares closed at 9.49 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.59% returns over the last 6 months and 30.18% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Seasons Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.976.166.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.976.166.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.562.222.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.000.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.33-0.160.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.191.151.06
    Depreciation0.430.400.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.082.252.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.370.300.25
    Other Income0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.380.320.26
    Interest0.590.630.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.22-0.32-0.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.22-0.32-0.33
    Tax-0.03-0.04-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.19-0.28-0.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.19-0.28-0.30
    Equity Share Capital7.497.497.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.26-0.37-0.41
    Diluted EPS-0.26-0.37-0.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.26-0.37-0.41
    Diluted EPS-0.26-0.37-0.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Seasons Textile #Seasons Textiles #Textiles - Weaving
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 06:24 pm