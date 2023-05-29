Seasons Textile Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore, down 38.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seasons Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore in March 2023 down 38.86% from Rs. 8.44 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 206.65% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2023 up 15.84% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.
Seasons Textile shares closed at 14.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 84.45% returns over the last 6 months and 12.00% over the last 12 months.
|Seasons Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.16
|6.55
|8.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.16
|6.55
|8.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.56
|1.97
|3.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|--
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.72
|0.23
|-0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.19
|1.23
|1.30
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.43
|0.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.99
|2.00
|2.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.70
|0.68
|0.55
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.00
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.75
|0.68
|0.60
|Interest
|0.70
|0.65
|0.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.03
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.05
|0.03
|0.04
|Tax
|0.12
|-0.03
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|0.05
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|0.05
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|7.49
|7.49
|7.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.07
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.07
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.07
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.07
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited