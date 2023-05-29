English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Seasons Textile Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore, down 38.86% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seasons Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore in March 2023 down 38.86% from Rs. 8.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 206.65% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2023 up 15.84% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.

    Seasons Textile shares closed at 14.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 84.45% returns over the last 6 months and 12.00% over the last 12 months.

    Seasons Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.166.558.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.166.558.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.561.973.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.01--0.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.720.23-0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.191.231.30
    Depreciation0.420.430.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.992.002.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.700.680.55
    Other Income0.050.000.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.750.680.60
    Interest0.700.650.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.050.030.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.050.030.04
    Tax0.12-0.03-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.070.050.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.070.050.07
    Equity Share Capital7.497.497.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.090.070.09
    Diluted EPS-0.090.070.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.090.070.09
    Diluted EPS-0.090.070.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Seasons Textile #Seasons Textiles #Textiles - Weaving
    first published: May 29, 2023 03:36 pm