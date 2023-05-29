Seasons Textile Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore, down 38.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore in March 2023 down 38.86% from Rs. 8.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 206.65% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2023 up 15.84% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.

Seasons Textile shares closed at 14.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 84.45% returns over the last 6 months and 12.00% over the last 12 months.