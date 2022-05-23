Seasons Textile Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore, up 86.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore in March 2022 up 86.57% from Rs. 4.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 127.02% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022 up 14.77% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2021.

Seasons Textile EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2021.

Seasons Textile shares closed at 12.50 on May 18, 2022 (BSE)