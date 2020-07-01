Seasons Textile Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.27 crore, down 39.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.27 crore in March 2020 down 39.81% from Rs. 17.06 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2020 down 712.4% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2020 down 73.25% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2019.

Seasons Textile shares closed at 5.33 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)