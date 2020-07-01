Seasons Textile Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.27 crore, down 39.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seasons Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.27 crore in March 2020 down 39.81% from Rs. 17.06 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2020 down 712.4% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2020 down 73.25% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2019.
Seasons Textile shares closed at 5.33 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)
|Seasons Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.27
|7.31
|17.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.27
|7.31
|17.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.84
|2.21
|2.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.44
|--
|8.75
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.56
|0.31
|0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.37
|1.32
|1.60
|Depreciation
|0.55
|0.50
|0.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.81
|2.12
|2.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.85
|0.94
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.00
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.85
|1.00
|Interest
|0.68
|0.76
|0.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.81
|0.10
|0.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.81
|0.10
|0.21
|Tax
|-0.23
|-0.02
|0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.58
|0.12
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.58
|0.12
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|7.49
|7.49
|7.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|0.15
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|0.15
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|0.15
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|0.15
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am