Seasons Textile Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.92 crore, up 12.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.92 crore in June 2023 up 12.23% from Rs. 6.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 105.89% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2023 up 38.89% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2022.

Seasons Textile EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2022.

Seasons Textile shares closed at 13.90 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.70% returns over the last 6 months and 16.12% over the last 12 months.