    Seasons Textile Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.92 crore, up 12.23% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seasons Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.92 crore in June 2023 up 12.23% from Rs. 6.16 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 105.89% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2023 up 38.89% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2022.

    Seasons Textile EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2022.

    Seasons Textile shares closed at 13.90 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.70% returns over the last 6 months and 16.12% over the last 12 months.

    Seasons Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.925.166.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.925.166.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.581.562.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.010.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.74-0.72-0.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.201.191.15
    Depreciation0.440.420.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.391.992.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.560.700.30
    Other Income0.000.050.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.560.750.32
    Interest0.720.700.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.150.05-0.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.150.05-0.32
    Tax-0.170.12-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.02-0.07-0.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.02-0.07-0.28
    Equity Share Capital7.497.497.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.04-0.09-0.37
    Diluted EPS0.02-0.09-0.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.04-0.09-0.37
    Diluted EPS0.02-0.09-0.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Seasons Textile #Seasons Textiles #Textiles - Weaving
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:15 am

