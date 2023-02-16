 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Seasons Textile Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.55 crore, up 1.63% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seasons Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.55 crore in December 2022 up 1.63% from Rs. 6.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 29.67% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2022 up 7.77% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

Seasons Textiles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.55 5.97 6.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.55 5.97 6.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.97 1.56 1.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.23 0.33 0.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.23 1.19 1.11
Depreciation 0.43 0.43 0.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.00 2.08 2.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.68 0.37 0.61
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.68 0.38 0.62
Interest 0.65 0.59 0.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.03 -0.22 0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.03 -0.22 0.02
Tax -0.03 -0.03 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.05 -0.19 0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.05 -0.19 0.04
Equity Share Capital 7.49 7.49 7.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 -0.26 0.06
Diluted EPS 0.07 -0.26 0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 -0.26 0.06
Diluted EPS 0.07 -0.26 0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited