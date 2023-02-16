Seasons Textile Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.55 crore, up 1.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.55 crore in December 2022 up 1.63% from Rs. 6.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 29.67% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2022 up 7.77% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.